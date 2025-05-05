Punjab Kings moved one step closer towards the playoffs with an emphatic win over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Playing at the picturesque location of Dharamsala, PBKS posted a whopping total of 236/5 after being asked to bat first. Later, the hosts restricted LSG to 199/7 and won the match by 37 runs. The biggest hero of PBKS' victory was opener Prabhsimran Singh, who played a brilliant knock of 91 off 48 balls. As LSG bowlers kept on leaking too many runs, there was a moment in the game when skipper Rishabh Pant lost his cool at pacer Avesh Khan.

It happened in the 18th over of PBKS' innings when Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran went berserk against Avesh. The over began with Shashank playing a reverse ramp for a boundary, followed by a wide ball. This left Pant fuming as he asked Avesh to check his line and length.

Later, Shashank hit another four and took single to bring Prabhsimran on strike. This moment turned out to be even more painful for Avesh as PBKS opener went on to hit two sixes and a boundary in the remaining three balls.

With 26 runs in the over, Avesh ended his four-over quota by conceding a whopping total of 57 runs and also remained wicketless.

With this win, PBKS climbed to the second spot on the points table with a total of 15 points after 11 matches. Prabhsimran's 91-run knock proved to be really fruitful for PBKS.

"It is a very good knock and 2 points matters to us a lot and happy that it came in a winning cause. I was set when I was dropped, I wanted to capitalise on the drop," said Prabhsirman during the post-match presentation.

"Failed to read the wicket initially, it took a little time and then decided we need to make 200. Whatever the situation demands, someone from our batting unit has been stepping up every game and good that we are winning too," he added.