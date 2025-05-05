Kolkata Knight Riders kept their IPL 2025 playoffs hopes alive with a thrilling victory over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Eden Gardens. Opting to bat, KKR posted a whopping total of 206/4 in 20 overs with Andre Russell regaining his form and hitting 57* off 25 balls. Later, RR's had almost clinched a stunning win but KKR bounced back and won the match by just one run. The biggest star for RR was their captain Riyan Parag, who hammered 95 off 45 balls and kept his side in the hunt.

During his 95-run knock, Parag also had a 'dream comes true' moment, when he smashed six back-to-back sixes. In the 13th over of RR's chase, Parag hit five consecutive sixes off Moeen Ali as the KKR all-rounder leaked 32 runs.

Later on the second delivery of the 14th over, Parag hit another six off Varun Chakarvarthy and completed his six sixes.

This moment became a special one for Parag as two years ago, before the beginning of IPL 2023, the Assam-based cricketer had shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he had manifested about hitting four sixes in an over.

My inner conscience says i'm hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL.. — Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) March 14, 2023

Two years later, he achieved more than his manifestation as he went on to hit six back-to-back sixes.

Despite playing a memorable knock, RR, who are already eliminated from the playoffs race, faced an one-run defeat over KKR.

"I was planning to stay till the last 2 overs, but unfortunately I got out in the 18th over. It was a miscalculation from my side. I think we could have found better options in the last 6 overs. Maybe other bowling options. No one to complain but ourselves, we should have finished it. We could have done something else in hindsight," said Parag during the post-match presentation.

"He (Russell) was 2 off 10 balls and the way he accelerated after that, it was great to watch. It's a ground where sixes are hit. The wicket was a little tricky, so I had to pick my battles. I think I did it pretty well, until the time I got out. I have been telling that to myself, feels off to give an interview (as the losing captain.) We weren't clinical on the field and the consequences are here," he added.