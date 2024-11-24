RCB Full Squad, IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), one of the few franchises yet to win an Indian Premier League (IPL) title, is on the hunt again to assemble a new team ahead of the 2025 season. RCB, after yet another disappointing season last term, decided to let most of their players go, including captain Faf du Plessis and marquee pacer Mohammed Siraj. It isn't yet known who the franchise will appoint as captain next season, though the rumours of Virat Kohli taking up the slot are going on. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant could be on the franchise's radar in the auction.

Full list of retained players by RCB: Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore)

Full list of released players by RCB: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh.