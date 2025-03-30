Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025, Live Updates: Desperate to open their win tally, Rajasthan Royals are set to face Chennai Super Kings in their next IPL 2025 match on Sunday in Guwahati. RR, playing under the captaincy of Riyan Parag, lost both of their opening games; against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, things are also not too pleasant at camp CSK as after opening their campaign with a win against Mumbai Indians, they faced a shocking 50-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at their fortress Chepauk. Both the teams will now look top put their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)

