Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025, Live Updates: Desperate to open their win tally, Rajasthan Royals are set to face Chennai Super Kings in their next IPL 2025 match on Sunday in Guwahati. RR, playing under the captaincy of Riyan Parag, lost both of their opening games; against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, things are also not too pleasant at camp CSK as after opening their campaign with a win against Mumbai Indians, they faced a shocking 50-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at their fortress Chepauk. Both the teams will now look top put their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)
- 17:51 (IST)RR vs CSK Live: Where will Dhoni bat?MS Dhoni came in to bat at the number 9 position for Chennai Super Kings in the side's previous match vs RCB. The move put him under massive criticism as even though Dhoni played a quickfire knock of 30 off 16 balls, CSK lost the game by 50 runs. His batting position will surely be a talking point during this game.
- 17:42 (IST)RR vs CSK Live: Squads -Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.
- 17:31 (IST)RR vs CSK Live: CSK eye redemptionCompletely shaken by the sound thrashing that Royal Challengers Bengaluru handed them, a confused Chennai Super Kings might feel more "at home" against an equally clueless Rajasthan Royals on a slow turner expected to be on offer in their IPL 2025 game tonight.
