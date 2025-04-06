Following the loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up on the reason behind the loss in the 17th encounter of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Standout spells from spinners Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav choked the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scoring rate as the Delhi Capitals (DC) continued their winning run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a 24-run win at Chepauk Stadium on Saturday.

With this win, DC is at the top of the points table with three wins in three games. On the other hand, with just one win and three losses, CSK has slid down to the eighth spot.

"Since the last few games, it's not going our way. We are trying to improve, trying our best, but not going our way. Lost too many wickets. (Powerplay) It's a major concern even in the bowling department. We are giving away 15-20 runs extra or losing too many wickets. We are trying, but it's just not happening. (On the team's struggles) I just think that whoever is bowling in powerplay is slightly over-concerned or tentative. And with the bat you don't want to lose an extra wicket, but it's just about being positive," Ruturaj Gaikwad said while speaking in the post-match presentation

"I think it's about being on the back foot and not being on the toes. Everyone needs to come together to make things happen. We need to make things happen. (About lack of intent today) Since Powerplay, we have always been playing catch-up games. We were too far behind, and we only had one batter left. DC bowled really well and used the conditions really well. Even when Shivam (Dube) was batting, we were looking for momentum, but it just didn't happen," the right-hand batter added.

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and elected to bat first. After losing Jake Fraser McGurk early, a 54-run stand between KL Rahul and Abishek Porel (33 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and KL's 56-run stand with Sameer Rizwi (20 in 15 balls, with a four and six) kept DC at a healthy run rate. KL scored his first fifty in DC colours, scoring 77 in 51 balls, with six fours and three sixes. Tristan Stubbs (24* in 12 balls, with two fours and a six) played a fiery cameo towards the end, helping DC finish at 183/6 in 20 overs.

Khaleel Ahmed (2/25) was the top bowler for CSK.

CSK was not into the match during the chase, losing their five wickets for 74. Vijay Shankar (69* in 54 balls, with five fours and a six) and MS Dhoni (30* in 26 balls, with a four and six) tried to fight it out, but the Men in Yellow fell short by 24 runs, restricted to 158/5.

Vipraj Nigam (2/27) was the standout bowler for DC. Mitchell Starc delivered a classy spell of 1/27 and Kuldeep Yadav also took 1/30 in four overs.

KL Rahul secured the 'Player of the Match' award.

