Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) great AB de Villiers has ruled out the possibility of his franchise signing star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Pant is one of the several big Indian names entering the IPL 2025 mega auction, after he was released by the Delhi Capitals. Pant is expected to witness a bidding war in the mega auction and de Villiers feels that RCB might not be able to match the final bid for the player at the auction table in Riyadh.

De Villiers feels Pant might re-unite with former DC head coach Ricky Ponting, who has now joined Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the same role. PBKS will enter the auction with a purse of Rs 110.5 crore, the most among all 10 franchises.

"I hear you. I think it is incredibly unlikely that RCB will get hold of Rishabh Pant, I think he will be too expensive and all the franchises are going to go for him in the auction. Punjab Kings spend whatever they can to get him, that's my personal feeling. It's my gut feel, I feel there is a very tight connection between him and Ricky Ponting. I think we are going to see him at Punjab Kings. We'll see what happens, if not, it would be great if RCB can have Rishabh, but I just think, he is going to be too expensive," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

Apart from Pant, KL Rahul will also go under the hammer at the mega auction, and de Villiers suggested RCB should instead try to sign their former player. The former South Africa captain, however, wants RCB to sign quality bowlers, as well as some talented local players.

"I have told you guys that I want RCB's focus to be on the bowling department, a world-class spinner and also some local players. Want some Bengaluru players in there, I have heard Anil Kumble say it before that they don't keep their local players, quality talented local players. KL is a quality player, he might be a bit cheaper. Definitely not a bad pick, I love him to bits. The way he plays and I think he is due to come back into form. The classy players like him find a way to come back into form. KL Rahul can also take over from Virat, he is not that old yet. But focus on bowling department, world-class spinner and local batters," he added.

The IPL 2025 mega auction will be held in Riyadh on November 24 and 25.