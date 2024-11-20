Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is on the hunt for a new franchise after being released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. Pant was set to be the franchise's No. 1 retention but a lot changed before the retention deadline, making the franchise released the coveted star into the auction pool. While DC can still buy Pant back through Right-To-Match, Sunil Gavaskar feels the franchise would be keen on signing Ishan Kishan from the auction.

With the departure of Pant, Delhi need both a wicket-keeper batter and a captain. Shreyas Iyer has also been linked with a return to the franchise after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after a title-winning IPL 2024 campaign. But, Gavaskar is of the opinion that DC might splash Rs 1520 crore to buy Ishan, who last played for Mumbai Indians.

"I feel Delhi will try very hard to get Ishan Kishan. They might be ready to pay 15 to 20 crores for Ishan Kishan because we have seen that Ishan Kishan has the ability to change the complexion of the game in T20 cricket because of the way he bats. Ishan Kishan is somebody they will go for 100%. He is a batter who has been very successful at the T20 level, possibly even more so than Rishabh Pant at that level," said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

Delhi seeks a wicket-keeper batter, while Punjab, with a big purse, is eyeing top talent. In the midst of this, where will #IshanKishan land? #SunilGavaskar has some predictions!



Not just Delhi, Gavaskar also sees Punjab Kings going in for Ishan Kishan in the auction. PBKS have the biggest purse of all, having only retained two uncapped players ahead of the auction.

"With Delhi not retaining Rishabh Pant, they will look for a wicketkeeper-batter as well. Punjab has possibly got the biggest purse so far when they go into the auction. So Punjab will also make a play for Ishan Kishan," said Gavaskar.

It isn't yet known what prompted a split between DC and Pant, though the latter has confirmed that it wasn't money.