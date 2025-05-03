Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 38 runs in their IPL 2025 clash in Gujarat. The match saw two top batting performances from openers of either side, as GT captain Gill smashed 76 runs off 38 balls, and SRH star Abhishek Sharma made a 41-ball 74. The two, who also hail from the same state, Punjab, shared a light-hearted moment in the outfield. While Abhishek was being treated to by the SRH physios during a minor stoppage in play, Gill came and playfully kicked him.

The incident happened during the 14th over, right after Abhishek had survived a DRS review taken by Gujarat Titans regarding an LBW appeal. Gill had been involved in a heated chat with the umpire, as it had been ruled not out due to the impact being 'umpire's call'.

Moments later, even Abhishek had to step in and calm Gill down from his chat with the umpire.



Watch: Shubman Gill 'kicks' Abhishek Sharma during GT vs SRH match

Abhishek was then receiving some treatment from SRH's physios, having been at the crease since the beginning. Gill came and playfully kicked his state teammate Abhishek, possibly referring to time-wasting.

Abhishek got out in the very next over with Gill not on the field.

In the first innings, fifties by Gill and Jos Buttler, alongside B Sai Sudharsan's 48-run blitz, saw Gujarat Titans score 224/6 in 20 overs. For the bowling side, Jaydev Unadkat was the highest wicket-taker with three scalps to his name. Gill's innings was one of flair and class. The Indian top-order batter showed his deep arsenal of shot selection, finding the gap and rushing to 76 off just 38 deliveries with 10 boundaries and two sixes to his name.

It is the third innings in a row when the right-handed opener failed to reach the century milestone after having looked set for a big score, with scores of 90 and 84 in their last two games.

After being put to bat first by SRH, Gill let his intentions be known from the get-go when he flicked Mohammed Shami over the fielder at deep fine leg for six off the third delivery. It certainly was not the best of days for the veteran Indian pacer as Sudharsan struck him for five boundaries in the third over. Gill continued the fireworks by hitting two brilliantly struck fours through the covers off Pat Cummins before hitting his second maximum of the night in the same over.