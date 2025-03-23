MS Dhoni left everyone stunned with a brilliant stumping to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav during the IPL 2025 encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The former Indian cricket team skipper is well known for his sensational glovework behind the stumps and this was yet another example of his brilliance. During the 11th over of the MI innings, Suryakumar was beaten by a flighted delivery from Noor Ahmad and even before he could complete his bat swing, Dhoni completed the stumping. The lighting quick stumping was vintage Dhoni and it left both fans and experts impressed.

: I am fast

: I am faster

MSD: Hold my gloves



Nostalgia alert as a young #MSDhoni flashes the bails off to send #SuryakumarYadav packing!



FACT: MSD affected the stumping in 0.12 secs!



Watch LIVE action: https://t.co/uN7zJIUsn1 #IPLonJioStar#CSKvMI, LIVE NOW on… pic.twitter.com/oRzRt3XUvC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 23, 2025

A four-wicket haul from Noor Ahmed and a sensational powerplay spell by Khaleel Ahmed helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to 155/9 in 20 overs during their highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign opener at Chepauk Stadium on Sunday.

A 51-run stand between skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma for the fourth wicket after being reduced to 36/3 and a fine cameo by Deepak Chahar pushed MI to a respectable total, while spinner Noor impressed in his debut outing in yellow.

After CSK won the toss and opted to field first, pacer Khaleel Ahmed got a dream start as he got the big wicket of Rohit Sharma for a four-ball duck as he attempted a flick which landed into Shivam Dube's hands. MI was 0/1 in 0.4 overs.

Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks did collect some boundaries as they pummelled Sam Curran for three boundaries in the second over. But Khaleel made a mess out of Rickelton's stumps, removing him for 13 in seven balls. MI was 24/2 in 2.2 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrated his homecoming with the scalp of Will Jacks for just 11. MI was 36/3 in 4.4 overs.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma took MI through the remainder of the powerplay, with MI at 52/3 in six overs and Suryakumar (19*) and Tilak (8*) unbeaten. MI reached the 50-run mark in 5.3 overs.

Tilak was navigating well against spinners, collecting a couple of sixes. MI was 82/3 in 10 overs, with Tilak (27*) and Suryakumar (29*) unbeaten.

A game-changing spell from Noor Ahmed choked MI with spin, as he removed Suryakumar (29 in 26 balls, with two fours and a six), Robin Minz (3) and Tilak (31 in 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes). MI was 96/6 in 13 overs.

MI reached the 100-run mark in 14 overs, with all-rounders Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner holding the fort.

Noor got the scalp of Naman Dhir for 17 in 12 balls, making him his fourth wicket. MI was 118/7 in 16.1 overs. He ended his figures at 4/18 in four overs.

Mitchell Santner was trapped leg-before-wicket by Nathan Ellis for 11 in 13 balls, with MI at 128/8 in 18 overs.

Khaleel removed Trent Boult for 1, but Deepak Chahar put up a fight with the bat, scoring a valuable 28* in 15 balls, with two fours and two sixes, taking MI to 155/9 in their 20 overs. Noor (4/18) and Khaleel (3/29) were top wicket-takers for CSK, while Ellis and Ashwin got a wicket each.

