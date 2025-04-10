MS Dhoni is back as Chennai Super Kings captain. He will be the skipper of the five-time champions for the rest of the IPL 2025 after CSK were dealt a severe blow as regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the IPL due to elbow fracture. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the development. "Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of IPL with fracture on elbow. MS Dhoni to take over as captain," Fleming told mediapersons on Thursday. Gaikwad sustained the blow when he was hit by a short ball from Jofra Archer.

Dhoni, who led CSK to five IPL titles, will be back in the leadership role from Friday with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. "Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the season due to a hairline fracture of the elbow. MS Dhoni to lead," the CSK said in an official statement.

Chennai Super Kings have has a torrid start to the IPL 2025. In five matches so far, CSK have lost four and lie at the ninth spot in the 10-team IPL 2025 table.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT



Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the season due to a hairline fracture of the elbow.



MS DHONI TO LEAD.



GET WELL SOON, RUTU ! #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/U0NsVhKlny — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 10, 2025

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa weighed in on the conversation around MS Dhoni's intent and evolving role at Chennai Super Kings after the 18-run loss to Punjab Kings and said the way veteran wicketkeeper batter is playing right now, he should come high up in the order.

Opting to bat first, Punjab Kings posted 219/6, with Priyansh Arya leading the charge. He struck a blistering 103, the second-fastest century by an Indian in IPL history, featuring 7 fours and 9 sixes. Dhoni's quickfire 27 off 12 balls kept the chase alive until he got out in the final over and CSK slumped to their fourth successive loss.

"I don't think there was ever a lack of intent from MS Dhoni. Even outside the IPL, I believe he has passed on responsibility to others and given them a clear understanding of what to expect in the coming years as CSK rebuilds into a championship-contending side. That transition is happening, and while we would love to see MS bat the way he is right now, perhaps a little higher up the order, I don't think the problem lies at the end," Uthappa said on JioHotstar.