Virat Kohli could not control his emotion as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 final. For the last 18 years, Virat Kohli played for only RCB. On three earlier occasions, he played the final and failed each time. This yeas was, however, different. Virat Kohli scored eight half-centuries for RCB this season. In the final too, he top-scored for RCB with a patient 43. And when RCB ultimately won the trophy, he failed to control his tears. His wife and actor Anushka Sharma was in disbelief as well.

"This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this team my youth, prime and experience. I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy and it's an amazing feeling. And tonight, I'm going to sleep like a baby," Kohli said.

"What ABD has done for the franchise is tremendous, told him 'this win is as much yours as it is ours. I want you to celebrate with us'. He's been the POTM most times in the franchise despite being retired for four years. Tells you the impact he's had on the league, team and me. What he means to the people of Bengaluru, me and the franchise is something that I can't describe in words. He deserves to be on the podium, lifting the cup."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Virat Kohli washed away 18 years of hurt and disappointment on a dream Tuesday night, conquering Punjab Kings by six runs to lift their maiden Indian Premier League title here on Tuesday. The final turned out to be a battle of nerves and RCB certainly channelled their years of disappointment and pain to come back roaring in the contest and seal a commanding victory.

A partisan crowd did not give up on RCB even as they struggled to find the flourish with the bat and ended up posting a total of 190/9 with superstar Kohli making a laborious 35-ball 43.

At the break, RCB's total did not look enough but a persistent effort from their bowlers made the scoreboard pressure ultimately work in their favour.

With 29 needed off the final over, RCB's win was sealed when Josh Hazlewood bowled the second dot ball on the trot. Shashank Singh struck a valiant 61 not out off 30 balls (3x4s, 6x6s), but his effort came far too late as Punjab Kings ended at 184 for seven.

Josh Hazlewood provided the first breakthrough, Krunal Pandya bowled a dream spell of 4-0-17-2 in a summit clash but it was Romario Shepherd's dismissal of PBKS' gun captain Shreyas Iyer that finally indicated which way the game was headed.

All it took was an innocuous delivery outside off to see the back of the most dangerous batter in the final as Iyer, coming off a terrific knock in Qualifier 2, edged it behind off Shepherd and walked back with his head dropped.

Josh Inglis (39 off 23 balls, 1x4s, 4x6s) made every opportunity count when it came to hitting towards midwicket but Pandya had him caught at long-on in the 13th over.

Thereafter, every dot ball drew appreciation from fans and they were at their loudest when RCB legend AB de Villiers appeared on the big screen on the ground, and also when PBKS were mathematically knocked out.

With PTI inputs