In a heartfelt moment, Virat Kohli was visibly emotional after Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in the final of the Indian Premier League 2025. Kohli has only played for RCB in his 18-year tenure in the league, the only player to do so. As the final ball sailed over the boundary line, Kohli fell to the ground in tears as his teammates ran and celebrated with him. It is yet another cap in the illustrious career of the all-time great. His wife and actor Anushka Sharma was in disbelief as well.

Heading into the game, RCB captain Rajat Patidar had stressed that his team wanted to win the title for him and they did in emphatic fashion.

Also, Kohli was seen celebrating the wicket of Marcus Stoinis with former RCB teammate AB de Villiers during the final of the Indian Premier League 2025.

The Proteas wicket-keeper batter was cheering his former team in the summit clash against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium from the sidelines and had a fist bump with Kohli.

In their chase of 191, Punjab were dealt with the blow of Nehal Wadhera on the first ball of the 17th over. Stoinis walked out to bat at 136/5, with 55 needed off 22 deliveries, and struck a six on the first ball.

Bhuvi struck back on the next delivery, as he found the outside edge of the Aussie batter pulling the game back for his side.

RCB, who finished second in the points table after the group stage, advanced to their first IPL final in 9 years with a dominating eight-wicket win over top-ranked Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. Punjab, however, bounced back in Qualifier 2, crushing Mumbai Indians to set up a high-stakes rematch in the title clash.

Put in to bat first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 190/9 in their 20 overs