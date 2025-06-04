18 years in the making. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Virat Kohli overcame years of heartbreak to finally lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Tuesday. In a final of close margins, RCB edged out Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. For Kohli, however, meant a lot much more. After all, he gave every ounce of his energy for the franchise. Friends and former colleagues were in attendance to witness Kohli finally get his hands on the trophy.

An emotional Kohli was thronged by his teammates after the final ball was bowled. Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, was also present inside the stadium to support her husband and RCB. After bathing in glory, alongside his teammates, Kohli went to hug Anushka, who was seen wiping his husband's tears.

After embracing each other for a few seconds, Kohli planted a kiss on the forehead of Anushka, who has been coming to support the team even before the two got married. Since 2014, to be precise.

virat running to anushka, after winning everything pic.twitter.com/r4bH2cDAfx — T(@iklamhaa) June 3, 2025

VIRAT kohli & Anushka Sharma pic.twitter.com/yFlesKYR4j — Devilal Bangra (@devilalbangra3) June 3, 2025

RCB finally lifts the IPL trophy

And Virat runs straight into the arms of Anushka.

A moment. A legacy. A love story. #RCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/t0CY1yor4u — Kay (@KaminiK04071451) June 3, 2025

Best Hug of the world

Bhaiya and bhabhi 🩷#RCBvsPBKS #IPLFinals

virat kohli 🫂 anushka sharma pic.twitter.com/sciNWAGXJl — RanaJi (@RanaTells) June 3, 2025

After the match, Kohli spoke candidly about his loyalty to the team and his motivation to keep pushing himself even at this stage of his career.

"I've stayed loyal to this team, and they've stayed loyal to me. My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore. There were other moments, but I stuck with RCB because it means everything to me," he added.

Kohli also hinted at the approaching end of his career but made it clear that he intends to give his all until the very last day.

"There is an end date to every career. Before that day comes, I want to be able to say I gave it everything I had. I can't just be an 'impact player' - I want to contribute across 20 overs, in every way I can. That's who I've always been. God's given me the talent and perspective, and I want to use it to help the team however I can," he said.

(With IANS Inputs)