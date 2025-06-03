Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon Virat Kohli hit a clumsy 35-ball 43 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday. Kohli hit just three boundaries during his stay in the middle, before being caught and bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai on the penultimate ball of the 15th over. The 36-year-old mistimed a rising delivery to give Omarzai a crucial wicket for PBKS. Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma, who was in the stands, was completely shattered following the dismissal.

Anushka seemed visibly subdued, just like thousands of fans who were in the stands to support RCB and Kohli.

Virat played the anchor's role for the majority of the first innings but failed to convert it into a substantial score. RCB struggled to find its power-hitting mojo in the middle overs and required firepower to shift the momentum in their favour.

For the majority of the time, Virat struggled to find a way to escape Punjab's short-ball ploy before returning on 43 from 35 deliveries. Irfan wasn't pleased with Virat's 122.86 strike rate, considering how the pitch played out and the amount of time he spent on the field.

Following his dismissal, the 36-year-old batting maestro ended his campaign with 657 runs in 15 matches and innings at an average of 54.75, with a strike rate of 144.71, with eight fifties. His best score this season is 73*.

It took a brisk approach from the middle-order to notch up cracking shots and power RCB to 190/9. Still, Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson's (3/48) sizzling three-wicket hauls denied Bengaluru a 200-run mark.

Earlier, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl in what was a repeat of IPL 2025 Qualifier 1.

(With ANI Inputs)