MS Dhoni could lead Chennai Super Kings once again when the five-time champions take on Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2025 encounter on Saturday. According to Indian Express, Ruturaj Gaikwad's availability for the match is not yet confirmed after he picked up an injury to his forearm. Gaikwad was hit on his right arm by a delivery from Tushar Deshpande during the match against Rajasthan Royals. The report claimed that Gaikwad did not train ahead of the match and CSK batting coach Mike Hussey said that a call will be taken about him before the match. With no other captaincy option in the team, Dhoni is expected to step up and take over the reins in front of the home crowd in Chennai.

“Yeah, we're hoping he's going to try and have a bat today for training. And, yeah, it's still a little bit sore, but it's improving every day. So, we're very hopeful, very confident that he'll be fine for tomorrow (Saturday),” Hussey said on the eve of the game.

When asked about potential captaincy candidates, Hussey made a sly reference to Dhoni.

“I'm not sure, actually. I don't think we've actually thought about that too much. Well, I haven't thought about it too much. I'm sure (Stephen) Fleming and Rutu (Ruturaj) have thought about that.”

“But we've got some young guy coming through. He's behind the stumps. Maybe he can do a good job. I'm not sure. He's got a bit of experience in the role, so maybe he could do it. But I'm not exactly sure, to be honest," Hussey said.

The pitch at MA Chidambaram is expected to be slow and conducive to spin. Afternoon conditions will negate any dew advantage, making toss less of a deciding factor and putting more emphasis on tactical bowling and smart batting.

Historically, CSK have dominated DC at Chepauk, but the current form and team balance tilt the scales in Delhi's favour. A win for DC could take them to the top of the table, while CSK desperately need to arrest their slide before it's too late.

While Delhi are currently in great form, the head-to-head record tilts strongly in Chennai's favour. CSK have won 19 of the 30 encounters between the two sides, with DC managing just 11 victories.

