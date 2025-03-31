Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) played out a hard-fought match in IPL 2025, with the latter narrowly winning by six runs. However, after the game, Indian cricket fans got to witness a heartwarming moment. Despite defeat, CSK talisman MS Dhoni walked up to embrace and share a light moment with RR's head coach Rahul Dravid, who was on crutches. Dravid had suffered a leg injury before IPL 2025 after getting injured in a local match in Bengaluru, and was in a wheelchair until recently.

Dhoni and Dravid, who played together for several years for India across Tests and ODIs, appeared to share a warm moment. Dhoni seemingly walked up to Dravid to check in on him, before the two spoke for a while.

What was also quite pleasing to see was that several Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players followed Dhoni, and walked up to shake hands or share an embrace with Dravid.

Both Dhoni and Dravid belong among the greatest players to play for India, and the moment was a heartwarming one for fans to catch on after the game had finished.

"MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid - Two legends of Indian cricket in one frame," commented one user on social media.

"Great sportsmanship by legends," said another.

"Legends supporting legends! The mutual respect is unmatched," commented a third fan.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2025: As it happened

Nitish Rana smashed a sensational 81 off just 36 balls, playing a pivotal role in helping Rajasthan Royals reach a total of 182 in 20 overs.

CSK looked to be in the run chase for a long time, but fell short in the end, failing to deliver the big hits on time. Dhoni himself got out in the final over, where CSK needed 20.

It was RR's first victory of IPL 2025, and they finally registered a victory in Guwahati.

It was also a special game for Riyan Parag, who won as RR's stand-in captain in front of his home crowd.