MI Full Squad, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians had a horrible outing in IPL 2024 as the five-time champions ended the group stage at the bottom of the table. However, ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, they were able to retain five of their big names. Skipper Hardik Pandya, star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and the world's No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav all continued their partnership with MI. There was a lot of chatter regarding Rohit Sharma's future but the star batter decided to stay with the franchise. MI were also successful in retaining Tilak Varma who has been enjoying a sensational run of form.

Full list of retained players: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah.

Full list of released players: Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Harvik Desai, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Gerald Coetzee, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara