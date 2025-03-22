Kolkata Eden Gardens Weather LIVE Updates, KKR vs RCB IPL 2025: Dark Clouds Return To Haunt KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match
Kolkata Weather LIVE Updates, KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Get the live weather update of Kolkata here -
Kolkata Weather Report LIVE, KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: IPL 2025 is set to kick off on Saturday with a match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens. The game is, however, at a big risk of complete abandonment, with the weather department issuing an Orange Alert. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and rain for South Bengal from Thursday to Sunday. For March 22, on the opening day of IPL 2025, an Orange Alert has been issued while a Yellow Alert has been issued for Sunday.
Here are the Live Updates of Kolkata's Eden Gardens weather ahead of IPL 2025 opening match -
- 11:13 (IST)Kolkata Weather Updates Live: New weather scenario in Kolkata
Weather Update from Kolkata!— RevSportz Global (@RevSportzGlobal) March 22, 2025
Dark clouds engulf the city as rain pours ahead of the KKR vs RCB Opening game. pic.twitter.com/uTBzCEwppw
- 10:32 (IST)Kolkata Weather Updates Live: Current situation in Kolkata
Nearly 4 km from Eden Gardens, This is the situation of weather as of 10:00 AM. Windy situation, the sky is bit cloudy, but no rain as of now.#KKRvsRCB Rain #KKRvRCB #ShahRukhKhan #EdensGardenGame #Kolkata #KolkataWeather #kolkatarain #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/M799kQKqoR— Md Afshan Khurshid (@AfshanMd) March 22, 2025
- 10:22 (IST)Kolkata Weather Updates Live: Orange alert in KolkataAccording to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the Indian Met Department (IMD) has issued an "orange alert in Kolkata due to the heavy rainfall. The IPL 2025 opener between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is highly likely to get affected.
- 10:05 (IST)Kolkata Weather Updates Live: Eden Garden's condition on Friday
A little rain won’t stop us!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 21, 2025
The ground’s got its cozy cover, and the drainage system will be ready to save the day 𝘒𝘺𝘶𝘯𝘬𝘪 𝘠𝘦𝘩 𝘐𝘗𝘓 𝘩𝘢𝘪, 𝘺𝘢𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘴𝘢𝘣 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘪!#IPLonJioStar SEASON OPENER #KKRvRCB | SAT, 22nd March, 5:30 PM | LIVE on… pic.twitter.com/UwdonS9FeN
- 09:57 (IST)Kolkata Weather Updates Live: DK's emotional reunion with KKR
A reunion that hits different! pic.twitter.com/4x4blzs5yF— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 21, 2025
- 09:41 (IST)Kolkata Weather Updates Live: SRK, the King has arrived
𝙎𝙪𝙧𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙚, 𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙚! 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙨 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 pic.twitter.com/AgUJz8liDz— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 22, 2025
- 09:29 (IST)Kolkata Weather Updates Live: Abrupt end to practice on SaturdayA steady drizzle in the evening brought premature end to evening practice sessions of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the eve of their IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Practice began as scheduled at 5pm, but rain set in around 6pm, bringing the ground staff into action while the players had to pack up.
- 09:15 (IST)Kolkata Weather Updates Live: Will rain play a spoilsport in IPL 2025 opener?
Weather improvement in Kolkata— Rohit Baliyan (@rohit_balyan) March 22, 2025
-Good News for Fan weather forecast showing some improvement at eden garden Kolkata.
-Yesterday They were predicting 80 % rain from 9.00 pm , situation is much better now.#IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/KBkqKEjPUa
- 09:13 (IST)Kolkata Weather Updates Live: 40% rain chances
Kolkata weather— khabresh (@khab_resh) March 22, 2025
6 pm: 40% rain chances
7 pm: 40% rain chances pic.twitter.com/gyXsFzykOd