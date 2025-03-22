Kolkata Weather Report LIVE, KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: IPL 2025 is set to kick off on Saturday with a match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens. The game is, however, at a big risk of complete abandonment, with the weather department issuing an Orange Alert. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and rain for South Bengal from Thursday to Sunday. For March 22, on the opening day of IPL 2025, an Orange Alert has been issued while a Yellow Alert has been issued for Sunday.

Here are the Live Updates of Kolkata's Eden Gardens weather ahead of IPL 2025 opening match -