IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan To "Set The Stage On Fire" With These 3 Stars
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: While the fans expect a dazzling blend of music, entertainment, and cricket fever, rain could play spoilsport.
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will get underway with a glittering opening ceremony featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Shreyal Ghoshal and others at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The star-studded opening ceremony will also feature performances from Bollywood actor Disha Patani and Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla. The event is expected to get underway at 6 PM IST, an hour before the toss for the opening match of the tournament between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While the fans expect a dazzling blend of music, entertainment, and cricket fever, rain could play spoilsport.
Here are the Live Updates of IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony -
- 16:15 (IST)IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live: SRK to set stage on fire!
Behold! The King of Bollywood has arrived!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2025
The one and only Pathaan-Shah Rukh Khan-is here to set the #TATAIPL 18 Opening Ceremony stage on fire and conquer hearts with his unstoppable charisma!
18 glorious years of IPL deserves a celebration fit for a king-brace... pic.twitter.com/FHzUVERZkt
- 16:11 (IST)IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live: A much-awaited game follows!Just after the opening ceremony at Eden Gardens, defending Champions Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a much-awaited contest. Big stars like Virat Kohli, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Liam Livingstone and Tim David will be in action.
- 16:05 (IST)IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live: SRK's message for KKRAhead of Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2025 opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan delivered a pep talk to his cricket team, asking them to be "healthy and happy". The official X page of Kolkata Knight Riders shared the video of SRK talking to the team members, which is led by new skipper Ajinkya Rahane this season.
March 22, 2025
- 15:58 (IST)IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live: Karan Aujla will also perform!
Get ready for the ultimate vibe check!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 19, 2025
Global Superstar Karan Aujla, is all set to light up the #TATAIPL 18 Opening Ceremony, bringing the fire and setting new trends like never before! @GeetanDiMachine pic.twitter.com/zRyGCRl8be
- 15:49 (IST)IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live: Opening ceremony to be of around 25 minutes!Cricket Association of Bengal President Snehasish Ganguly mentioned that the time slot for the function has been set at 25 minutes, ensuring a concise yet entertaining prelude to the match. Eden Gardens, often referred to as the 'Mecca of Indian Cricket,' holds a special place in the hearts of players and fans alike. Ganguly emphasized its significance, saying, "Every player wants to play cricket in Eden Gardens. Even many people just want to see Eden Gardens."
- 15:40 (IST)IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live: Shreya Ghosal among performers!
Brace yourself for a symphony of magic like never before as the soulful Shreya Ghoshal takes the stage at the #TATAIPL 18 Opening Ceremony!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 19, 2025
Celebrate 18 glorious years with a voice that has revolutionised melody@shreyaghoshal pic.twitter.com/mJB9T5EdEe
- 15:35 (IST)IPL 2025 Live: "A beautiful opening ceremony" awaits us!Adding to the excitement of the opening ceremony, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly assured that it will be a grand affair. "We will have an opening ceremony... Definitely, it will be a good opening ceremony as usual. Overall, it will be a beautiful IPL opening day for the people of Kolkata," Ganguly stated.
- 15:30 (IST)IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live: Are you ready?
When it’s 18 years of IPL, it calls for a dazzling celebration like never before!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 19, 2025
Who better than the sensational Disha Patani to set the stage ablaze?
Don’t miss the electrifying Opening Ceremony of the #TATAIPL 18! @DishPatani pic.twitter.com/3TeHjOdz67
