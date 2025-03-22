IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will get underway with a glittering opening ceremony featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Shreyal Ghoshal and others at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The star-studded opening ceremony will also feature performances from Bollywood actor Disha Patani and Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla. The event is expected to get underway at 6 PM IST, an hour before the toss for the opening match of the tournament between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While the fans expect a dazzling blend of music, entertainment, and cricket fever, rain could play spoilsport.

Here are the Live Updates of IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony -