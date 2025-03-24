Pacer Deepak Chahar played his first match for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 and that too against his old side Chennai Super Kings. In a blockbuster clash on Sunday at the Chepauk, the arch-rivals went up against each other and Chennai ended up on the winning side by four wickets. Chasing 156, CSK rode on the fiery knocks from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (53) and Rachin Ravindra (65*) and went across the line with five balls to spare. Chahar, who spent the last seven years of his IPL career with CSK, not only took a wicket but also scored 28 runs off 15 balls for Mumbai.

Chahar's sister Malti celebrated his maiden appearance for MI by sharing a hilarious meme on her social media. Malti hilariously trolled her brother for playing against his old side and compared this situation to the Telugu movie "Baahubali", where the main protagonist gets stabbed by his own uncle, Kattappa.

Taking to her Instagram story, Malti posted a collage, consisting of Chahar's on-field moment and the backstabbing scene from the movie, "Baahubali".

Talking about the match, after Noor Ahmad's 4-18 and Khaleel Ahmed's 3-29 helped CSK restrict MI to 155/9, Gaikwad mixed aggression and timing to hit six fours and three sixes while bringing up his fifty in 22 balls, his fastest half-century in the tournament.

Despite wickets falling from the other end, Ravindra held one end firm to hit an unbeaten 45-ball 65, laced with two fours and four sixes, as CSK completed a nervy win.

For MI, who have not won their first match of an IPL season since 2012, debutant Vignesh Puthur's spell of 3-32 would be the biggest positive.

Advertisement

"Happy to be on the winning side, loved to have been more clinical but that is how the game goes. That is the requirement of the team (talking about the move to bat at three) and that gives the team more balance and I am really happy to change my position," said CSK skipper Gaikwad after the win.

"The spinners were right on point and right after the auction, one thing we were really excited was all those three spinners bowling in tandem at Chepauk. Khaleel is experienced and Noor is an X factor and that is why we wanted him in the team and good to have Ash as well," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)