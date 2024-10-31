Mutiple media reports have predicted that KL Rahul is set to be released by Lucknow Super Giants. The star wicketkeeper-batter is thus expected to enter IPL 2025 auction. If former India player Aakash Chopra is to be believed, Rahul will fetch a lot of money at the bidding war. Notably, wicketkeeper-batters are expected to draw huge interest from franchises during the auction and with Rahul being one of the best in the business, Chopra feels that he could even fetch Rs 25 crore to 30 crore.

Rahul has often faced criticism for his strike rate in the shortest format, but Chopra feels it won't affect the player at the auction. In IPL 2023, Rahul's strike rate had dipped to 113.22 -- his third lowest in the tournament history, before he made a remarkable comeback with a strike rate of 136.13 in the 2024 season. Overall, Rahul's strike rate is 134.61 across 132 games in the event.

"Rishabh Pant is going to get a lot of money. The amount could go to Rs 25 crore or even 30. The same is true for KL Rahul. Again a wicketkeeper-batter and scores 500-600 runs every year. Some people will cry over his strike rate. I saw a meme somewhere that he is more than 30 years old, married, and everyone is saying he is finished, so CSK might take him as such players go there," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"He can go to Bengaluru as well. Of course, it's his home as well. All the same franchises, Punjab, Delhi, Mumbai, where his numbers are very good, Kolkata, everyone needs him," Chopra added.

Another wicketkeeper-batter that is expected to enter the IPL 2025 auction is Rishabh Pant. As per media reports, Delhi Capitals are set to part ways with him.

"It's being heard that Rishabh Pant might be available at the auction. Although the jury is out, many people say his numbers in T20s are not that good, had only one breakthrough season in the IPL and hasn't scored too many runs apart from that, I can give you in writing that the bank would be broken if his name comes in the auction," Chopra said.