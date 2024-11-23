Rishabh Pant is widely expected to go for an exorbitant amount in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, and the mock auction conducted by auction broadcasters Star Sports and JioCinema showed that many cricket experts also believe the same. Coming up in the first set of marquee players, Pant was bought for a mind-boggling INR 33 crore by Punjab Kings (PBKS), represented by Eoin Morgan. Fellow wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul also received an incredible sum of INR 29.5 crore, being purchased by Royal Challengers (RCB) represented by their former head coach Mike Hesson.

Pant parted ways with Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL mega auction, and has even clarified on social media that money wasn't the factor behind his decision. However, being arguably the biggest name in the auction, Pant is still expected to fetch a huge fee.

PBKS boast the highest auction purse of any team, with Rs 110.5 cr, and are likely to go all-out for Pant with former DC head coach Ricky Ponting now with them.

"I anticipated his price to soar between Rs 26 and Rs 29 crore, but his eventual price was a record-shattering Rs 33 crore—deservedly so. Rishabh is not just a top-order left-handed batsman but also one of the most explosive players in modern cricket. Coupled with his captaincy credentials and the potential to serve for years to come, he's akin to securing a young MS Dhoni. This is a strategic long-term investment, focused on building a robust foundation for the future. In my view, players like Pant are simply invaluable," said Morgan, in the mock auction hosted by Star Sports and Jio Cinema.

On the other hand, KL Rahul's stock may also be higher following a very impressive showing in the ongoing India-Australia first Test at Perth. Rahul chose to enter the auction pool instead of staying at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

"RCB would ideally prioritize Rishabh Pant to ensure continuity after Virat Kohli, especially for long-term stability. I personally bid up to ₹32.5 crore for Pant but wouldn't have stretched as much for KL Rahul. At 32, Rahul brings experience and the ability to anchor the innings post-Virat's era. As a local talent, he also fills the critical wicket-keeping slot left vacant by DK's exit. While RCB would likely bid aggressively for him, the final price would hinge on the dynamics and unpredictability of the auction," said Hesson after acquiring Rahul.

Reigning IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), represented in the mock auction by former player Sanjay Bangar, bought back captain Shreyas Iyer for Rs 21 cr.

Advertisement

"I drew inspiration from Venky Mysore's swift auction tactics—raising the paddle decisively when targeting a player. My reasoning was clear: Shreyas is a proven winning captain, and in a dynamic format like T20, such leadership is invaluable. If KKR chose to release him, it might have been due to financial considerations, possibly Shreyas demanding a higher price that didn't align with their valuation. The auction provided an opportunity to test his market worth. Yes, I exceeded the ideal budget, allocating over 15% of the purse for a captain. However, a leader of his caliber strengthens the team immensely, fostering critical partnerships with management, Chandrakant Pandit, and the support staff. For me, continuity in leadership holds unparalleled value," said Bangar.

Other big purchases in Star Sports/JioCinema mock auction:

Mitchell Starc: Rs 18 cr - Mumbai Indians (MI)

Arshdeep Singh: Rs 16.5 cr - Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal: Rs 15 cr - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Ishan Kishan: Rs 15.5 cr - Delhi Capitals (DC)

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, representing DC in the mock auction, admitted that prices would be slightly inflated.

"We'll all agree that the prices discussed here are a little inflated, but the names I'm taking will fit the team's strategy," said Chopra.