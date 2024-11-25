KKR Full Squad, IPL 2025: After buying back four players from their IPL 2024-winning squad, including all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for a sensational Rs 23.75 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders head into Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction looking to fill gaps in their middle order and buy adequate backups for their existing stars. KKR enter Day 2 with an auction purse of Rs 10.05 cr, and still require at least five players to reach the minimum squad requirement of 18 players. (Full Squad)

Players Bought By KKR In IPL 2025 Auction -

1. Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 23.75 Crore

2. Quinton De Kock - Rs 3.6 Crore

3. Rahmanullah Gurbaz - Rs 2 Crore

4. Anrich Nortje - Rs 6.5 Crore

5. Angkrish Raghuvanshi - Rs 3 Crore

6. Vaibhav Arora - Rs 1.8 Crore

7. Mayank Markande - Rs 30 lakh

Full list of retained players: Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Full list of released players: Shreyas Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Phil Salt, KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain, Vaibhav Arora, Mitchell Starc, Chetan Sakariya