With James Anderson entering the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the first time ever, former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels the legendary pacer could end up playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Anderson, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, has registered at a base price of Rs 1.25 crore for the IPL 2025 mega auction, scheduled to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. However, Anderson has not played a T20 game since 2014, and it will be interesting to see if any franchise will show interest to get him on board.

Vaughan suggested he won't be surprised if CSK bid for Anderson at the auction, mainly because the franchise has always fancied new ball bowlers who offer swing.

"You mention James Anderson, I wouldn't be surprised if Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai Super Kings. You heard it here first. They are a team that like someone who can swing it in the first few overs. They had a swinger, be it Shardul Thakur. It would not surprise me if Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai," Vaughan said on Club Prairie Fire Podcast.

The IPL has announced the dates for the auction and Gilly spotted they clash with a pretty big Test match whilst Vaughany gives us a hot tip on where he thinks Jimmy Anderson will go...#ClubPrairieFire pic.twitter.com/hhYhdHDDLJ — Club Prairie Fire (@clubprairiefire) November 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Anderson recently opened up on his decision to register for the IPL auction, saying that he is keen to play cricket again after announcing his Test retirement.

"That's the whole point of going in the auction, I think, I want to play cricket again. Whether I get picked up or not is a different matter. There's definitely a feeling inside of me that I've got more to offer, in some shape or form," Anderson said on Sky Sports.

"So, however long down the line that might be, in whatever capacity that might be I'm not sure yet. But I'm really keen to play. I feel really fit, I've been bowling still, ticking over, so I feel like I'm in a good place and I'd love to have an opportunity to play somewhere," he added.