IPL 2025 Auction LIVE Updates: Priyansh Arya turned heads as the uncapped player was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.80 crore. The batter recently his six sixes in a match. Earlier, veteran Indian cricket team pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the costliest buy of IPL 2025 mega auction Day 2. RCB won an intense bidding war with LSG and roped in the veteran pacer for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore. Indian pacers have been the top buys on Day 2. Akash Deep (LSG, Rs 8 crore), Deepak Chahar (MI, Rs 9.25 crore), Mukesh Kumar (DC, Rs 8 crore), Tushar Deshpande (RR, Rs 6.50 crore) all went for high prices. CSK was left stunned as they lost out in the race to buy two loyalists Tushar Deshpande and Deepak Chahar.

Here is the purse remaining of all the teams: RCB - Rs 14.15 crore, CSK - RS 13.20 crore, GT - Rs 11.90 crore, MI - Rs 11.05 crore, PBKS - Rs 10.90 crore, KKR - Rs 8.55 crore, LSG - Rs 6.85 crore, RR - Rs 6.65 crore, SRH - Rs 5.15 crore, DC - Rs 3.80 crore. A total of 84 players (72 sold and 12 unsold) went under the hammer on Day 1. (List Of Sold And Unsold Players)

Here are the live updates from IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Day 2: