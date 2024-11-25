IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: Sarfaraz Khan
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE Updates: Priyansh Arya turned heads as the uncapped player was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.80 crore. The batter recently his six sixes in a match. Earlier, veteran Indian cricket team pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the costliest buy of IPL 2025 mega auction Day 2. RCB won an intense bidding war with LSG and roped in the veteran pacer for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore. Indian pacers have been the top buys on Day 2. Akash Deep (LSG, Rs 8 crore), Deepak Chahar (MI, Rs 9.25 crore), Mukesh Kumar (DC, Rs 8 crore), Tushar Deshpande (RR, Rs 6.50 crore) all went for high prices. CSK was left stunned as they lost out in the race to buy two loyalists Tushar Deshpande and Deepak Chahar.
Here is the purse remaining of all the teams: RCB - Rs 14.15 crore, CSK - RS 13.20 crore, GT - Rs 11.90 crore, MI - Rs 11.05 crore, PBKS - Rs 10.90 crore, KKR - Rs 8.55 crore, LSG - Rs 6.85 crore, RR - Rs 6.65 crore, SRH - Rs 5.15 crore, DC - Rs 3.80 crore. A total of 84 players (72 sold and 12 unsold) went under the hammer on Day 1. (
) List Of Sold And Unsold Players Here are the live updates from IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Day 2:
November 25 2024 19:51 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Raj Bawa to MI!
Mumbai Indians take all-rounder Raj Bawa for Rs 30L. Once highly-regarded during his U19 days.
On the other hand, Emanjot Chahal goes unsold.
November 25 2024 19:50 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: SRH take Aniket Verma
Aniket Verma goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 30L.
Next up is Raj Angad Bawa, at the same base price.
November 25 2024 19:49 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Mavi, Saini UNSOLD
Shivam Mavi and Navdeep Saini both do not get a bidder! Once regular IPL players, now without a team even at a lowly Rs 75L.
Batter Salman Nizar is also unsold.
November 25 2024 19:48 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Base price to MI! LSG RTM!
Shamar Joseph is sold at base price to Mumbai Indians for Rs 75L. LSG raise the RTM card, and MI do not increase their price.
Joseph to LSG (via RTM) for Rs 75 cr! November 25 2024 19:46 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: No RTM for Ellis
PBKS owner Ness Wadia shakes his head, and CSK get Nathan Ellis for Rs 2 crore!
Next up is West Indian sensation Shamar Joseph.
November 25 2024 19:46 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: PBKS RTM Nathan Ellis!
Chennai Super Kings win the bid for Rs 1.4 crore for Australian pacer Nathan Ellis, and Punjab Kings raise the RTM paddle!
CSK raise it to Rs 2 crore. Long discussion at Punjab.
November 25 2024 19:43 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Chameera to DC
Dushmantha Chameera sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 75L. Played for KKR once last season, in the fateful game against Punjab Kings, when the later chased down 260+.
Jason Behrendorff remains unsold.
November 25 2024 19:41 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Kamindu Mendis to SRH!
Sunrisers Hyderabad take Test match sensation Kamindu Mendis of SL at his base price of Rs 75L. Boasts a Test average of 91.27 in his first 8 Tests.
On the other hand, Matthew Short goes unsold.
November 25 2024 19:39 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Sarfaraz Khan UNSOLD
Sarfaraz Khan, India's latest Test sensation, goes UNSOLD. Second year in a row that he does not find an IPL team. A big disappointment, surely, for the domestic cricket run machine.
Ex-LSG power-hitter Kyle Mayers goes unsold too.
November 25 2024 19:37 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Carse, Hardie get teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad get pacer Brydon Carse for Rs 1 cr. Aaron Hardie heads to PBKS for Rs 1.25 cr.
November 25 2024 19:37 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Jacob Bethell to RCB!
Highly-rated West Indies-born English all-rounder Jacob Bethell is sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 2.6 crore. A very talented cricketer, left-handed explosive hitter and bowls off-spin too.
November 25 2024 19:35 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Shrijith Krishnan MI
Shrijith Krishnan is sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 30L. A player who impressed in Karnataka's Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 league.
November 25 2024 19:33 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Vipraj Nigam to DC
RR and DC fight it out, but Vipraj Nigam goes to Delhi Capitals in the end for Rs 50L.
November 25 2024 19:32 (IST)
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Manoj Bhandage to RCB
Manoj Bhandage goes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 30L. Played for them last year as well.
November 25 2024 19:30 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Priyansh Arya to PBKS!
Priyansh Arya goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 cr! The biggest buy in the last one hour.
November 25 2024 19:30 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Who is Priyansh Arya?
Priyansh Arya hit 6 sixes in the Delhi Premier League T20 2024, and hit a huge partnership with Ayush Badoni as well. He has hit a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well. Learn more about that record
HERE
.
Arya had revealed previously that his dream IPL franchise is RCB.
November 25 2024 19:29 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Up to Rs 3 CR!
Priyansh Arya's bidding has gone on to Rs 3.2 cr, with RCB in the lead. Long discussions in both the RCB and PBKS camps, and they come back with another bid!
November 25 2024 19:27 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: PBKS-RCB battle for Priyansh!
RCB now in the fight, after DC pull out. The bidding is past Rs 1 cr. This is turning into a big tussle for Priyansh Arya.
November 25 2024 19:26 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Bidding war for Priyansh Arya
A run machine in the T20 leagues across India, and a man who has also hit 6 sixes in an over this year, left-hander opener Priyansh Arya is fetching a hot buck here! MI put in one bid, but it's between DC and PBKS now.
November 25 2024 19:23 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Reece Topley to MI
Another English player bought by Mumbai Indians after Will Jacks. Pacer Reece Topley sold to MI for Rs 75L, and once again, RCB do not exercise their RTM option.
Fellow English pacer Luke Wood goes unsold. India's Sachin Dhas as well is unsold.
November 25 2024 19:22 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: PBKS get Kuldeep Sen
CSK showed interest first up with the opening bid, but it is Punjab Kings who get pacer Kuldeep Sen at Rs 80L.
November 25 2024 19:21 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Alzarri Joseph UNSOLD
A man who has attracted many expensive IPL bids in the past, West Indies vice-captain Alzarri Joseph goes unsold at a base price of Rs 2 crore.
South Africa's very young pacer Kwena Maphaka, who played for MI last year, also UNSOLD.
November 25 2024 19:20 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Fazalhaq Farooqi RR!
Left-arm Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2024, goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2 cr!
Richard Gleeson is unsold.
November 25 2024 19:19 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Jayant Yadav to GT
Gujarat Titans get spinner Jayant Yadav at a base price of Rs 75 lakh. Decent acquisition by the one-time IPL winners.
November 25 2024 19:18 (IST)
IPL 2025 Mega Auction LIVE: Santner to MI!
Mitch Santner going from one 5-time champ to another! Mumbai Indians now bag the Kiwi ex-CSK bowler. Base price of Rs 2 crore is the final bid.
November 25 2024 19:17 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Atkinson, Raza also unsold
English speedster Gus Atkinson, with KKR in 2024, does not fetch a bid from any team in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Zimbabwe veteran Sikandar Raza also goes unsold
November 25 2024 19:16 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Steve Smith UNSOLD
Steve Smith is UNSOLD. A lot of rumours ahead of the auction that he may have been fancied by Ricky Ponting, but goes unsold.
November 25 2024 19:15 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Capped players again
West Indian Brandon King does not find a bidder, at his base price of Rs 75L. Neither does Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, at the same base price.
November 25 2024 19:14 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Spinners unsold
Spinners Raghav Goyal and Bailapudi Yeswanth go unsold.
November 25 2024 19:13 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Gurjapneet Singh to CSK!
A big payday for the 26-year-old pacer! Rs 2.2 cr for Gurjapneet Singh, who will play for the five-time IPL champions.
November 25 2024 19:12 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Gurjapneet Singh over Rs 1 CR!
Talented pacer Gurjapneet Singh gets high bidding between LSG and CSK, before LSG pull out. GT enter the race, and the bidding goes up to Rs 1.5 cr!
November 25 2024 19:11 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Lucknow get Akash Singh
22-year-old Akash Singh goes to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 30L, and SRH do not use the RTM.
November 25 2024 19:10 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Ashwani Kumar to MI
Ashwani Kumar goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 30L. A cheap acquisition for the five-time IPL champions.
November 25 2024 19:09 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Arshin Kulkarni UNSOLD!
Another highly-rated youngster, Arshin Kulkarni, goes UNSOLD. Played for LSG last season, and it is a tad surprising to not see him find a bid.
Shivam Singh and LR Chethan also go unsold at a base of Rs 30L.
November 25 2024 19:08 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Rishi Dhawan
Rishi Dhawan goes unsold, and so does former U19 star Rajvardhan Hangargekar (now 22 years old).
November 25 2024 19:05 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: We are back!
The break is over, and the accelerated auction process continues. Yudhvir Charak is the first name under the hammer.
MI put the first bid, but Rajasthan Royals pick up the 27-year-old for Rs 35L.
November 25 2024 18:58 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Where is Arjun Tendulkar?
Arjun Tendulkar was supposed to be in the second set of uncapped fast bowlers, but has not come up in the accelerated process. Does that mean he has been passed on by all 10 franchises, including Mumbai Indians?
November 25 2024 18:57 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: "Virat's going to lead again"
"In all likelyhood, Virat Kohli is going to lead RCB again," says Robin Uthappa, in the broadcast studio during the auction break.
November 25 2024 18:50 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: 5-minute break
That was a rapid accelerated auction process, with some big names going unsold. Umran Malik certainly tops the list, while Umesh Yadav also did not find a bidder. Mustafizur Rahman was also an unexpected player to not get a bid.
The teams will be back in just 5 minutes!
November 25 2024 18:49 (IST)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: PBKS get Harnoor Pannu
Young batter Harnoor Pannu has been bought at Rs 30L by Punjab Kings.
Andre Siddharth goes unsold at the same base price.
