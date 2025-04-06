MS Dhoni might still be producing unbelievable magic behind the stumps but with the bat, he is looking like a liability for the Chennai Super Kings. Since the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Dhoni has failed to win a single match for the franchise despite being recognised among the finest finishers in the game. His entry point in the batting order has also been a concern. Against Delhi Capitals, when Dhoni batted for a whopping 26 balls, he could only score 30 runs, leaving the franchise devoid of a big finish that was required from his bat.

As Dhoni's ability with the bat and the franchise's protection of him triggers a debate, former India batter Manoj Tiwary dropped a blunt remark, saying the CSK icon should've retired from IPL two seasons ago.

"Forgive me if I'm being a little strict here. He should have retired after the 2023 IPL; it was his best time. With all the respect he has earned over the years, fans have not been able to see him in the last two years, and he is getting lost. Look at how the Chennai fans are reacting, coming out on the roads and giving those interviews," he said in a chat on Cricbuzz.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming, describing Dhoni's situation in a press conference, said that the Thala can't bat for 8-10 overs because of a knee issue. However, Tiwary couldn't understand the logic behind such a statement as Dhoni is able to keep wickets in the perfect manner for 20 overs.

" He is making the effort. Stephen Fleming also said Dhoni cannot bat more than 10 overs. But I can't understand, when you can field for more than 20 overs, where you have to sit up and down, dive to take catches, make runouts, then you knee doesn't hurt, but when it comes to helping the team win, you talk about 10 overs. All the decisions are being taken around him, but nothing is working for the team. I feel they should take a strong call and make him understand that it's not working and that he should leave," he said.

Dhoni's performances so far this season have also triggered strong speculations of retirement. Many feel that the former India captain would announce his retirement from IPL during the course of this season.