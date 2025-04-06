Rohit Sharma is one character on the cricket field who cannot be ignored, even when he is not playing. He missed Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 match against LSG on Friday due to injury, but even then he was always involved in the match. Despite not being part of the match, he made sure he helped his team with his tactical inputs. A glimpse of it was seen when Rohit was assisting Hardik Pandya and co. during a strategic time-out in the first innings of the match. LSG were flying high at 69 for 0 after six overs when the break came. 16 balls later, Hardik bowled a well-disguised slower delivery to dismiss Nicholas Pooran, who had scored 75, 70 and 44 in the past three games for LSG.

"There are only 11 players inside the field. But Rohit Sharma came in from outside and see what he said, 'Bowl a little slower', and that is what Hardik did here. He bowled a slow bouncer. What was the result? It went straight into the hands of Deepak Chahar. Superb strategy," said Saba Karim, who was commentating.

After MI lost the match, a funny interaction between Rohit Sharma and LSG co-owner Sanjiv Goenka went viral. In the video, Rohit can be seen with Shardul Thakur, who is called Lord, and Goenka. "Sir why worry, when you have Lord?" he said.

Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Mumbai Indians' (MI) clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Friday due to a knee injury. The update was shared by current MI skipper Hardik Pandya at the toss, where he won and opted to bowl first.

"Rohit was hit on the knee. He is missing out," Hardik said confirming the former captain's unavailability for the game.

Rohit's form has been a point of concern in the early stages of the tournament. In the three matches he has played so far, the veteran opener has managed 21 runs. He was dismissed for a duck in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), followed by scores of 8 against Gujarat Titans (GT) and 13 against reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).