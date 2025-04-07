The debate around MS Dhoni continues as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 rages on. While Dhoni appears to still be one of the best in the business as a wicket-keeper, his batting form has taken a dip, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) slumping to three consecutive defeats. Amid rumours of retirement surrounding him, and varying opinions from cricket experts, former cricketer and 2008 U19 World Cup-winner Shreevats Goswami has stated that Dhoni's value goes beyond his role as a cricketer, as a brand.

CSK's defeats have come with added criticism due to the franchise being unable to finish games. A shocking statistic has done the rounds, revealing that CSK have been unable to chase any score of 180 or more since 2019.

Dhoni's batting position and form has come under fire. The 43-year-old batted at No. 9 - behind Sam Curran and Ravichandran Ashwin - against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and laboured to a 26-ball 30 as they lost to Delhi Capitals (DC).

But Goswami offered a different perspective.

"Honestly, I think it's way above our pay grade - as experts or ex-cricketers - to comment on or advise Dhoni about retirement. He already stepped away from international cricket in 2020," Goswami wrote on social media.

"The IPL is more than just cricket. It's also entertainment, economics and big business for franchises. And let's be real, brand Dhoni is still very much alive. Fans adore him not just for his cricketing skills but for the leader he was and the deep connection he has with people.

"Is the team struggling just because of Dhoni's batting form? Not exactly, but maybe a little. CSK do seem to lack that finishing firepower, so maybe someone like Shivam Dube could be tried in that role," Goswami wrote.

My 2 cents on the whole #Dhoni situation pic.twitter.com/awTaVOe3kZ — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) April 6, 2025

Goswami expressed that Dhoni leaving the IPL would not only be a loss to the fans, but even more so to the players.

"Even now, so many young cricketers walk up to him for advice after every match. Players will miss him more than the fans do. Bowlers still feel more confident with him behind the stumps. Let him stay - we still want him out there on the ground. Yes, the way CSK is playing might defy cricketing logic right now, but teams have bounced back before. CSK might too," Goswami said.

CSK next take on Punjab Kings on April 8, hoping to arrest their dreadful slump in form.