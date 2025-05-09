The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend IPL 2025 on Friday for one week in the wake of the India-Pakistan border tensions. The decision was imminent after a match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala on Thursday had to be abandoned mid-way, as several areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab came under attack. There were blackouts in various parts of the country as air strikes and drones from Pakistan tried to infiltrate Northern India's airspace. According to IPL sources, there was pressure from both franchises as well as the foreign cricketers to suspend the competition for the time being. However, a meeting will take place in a week's time to discuss the future of IPL 2025.

"Cricket and BCCI won't bow to Pakistan," the source said.

The BCCI said that the decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after consultation with all the important stakeholders and added that the BCCI stands firmly with the government.

“While the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders. At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces and the people of our country.”

“The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation, as they lead a resolute response to the recent terrorist attack and the unwarranted aggression by Pakistan's armed forces.”

“While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the Nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country. The BCCI remains firmly committed to support all efforts that safeguard India and will always align its decisions in the best interest of the nation.”