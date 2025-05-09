The BCCI decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for a week amid the growing tensions between India and Pakistan. The decision was reportedly taken after concerns shown by both franchises as well as the foreign players. While nothing concrete has been announced regarding the future of the tournament, IPL sources said that a meeting will be held in a week's time to decide on the new venues as well as the schedule of the competition. Former England captain Michael Vaughan suggested that the competition can be finished in the United Kingdom as it has all the necessary infrastructure needed. He also said that the Indian players can stay back for the upcoming Test series.

"I wonder if it's possible to finish the IPL in the UK .. We have all the venues and the Indian players can then stay on for the Test series .. Just a thought ?" he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The decision was taken by the BCCI on Friday after cross-border tensions intensified on Thursday night, leading to blackouts in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot, as air strikes and drones from Pakistan took over the skies. It led to the game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals being called off at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala after just 10.1 overs of the first innings was completed.

With the airport in Dharamshala and other north Indian cities closed, the players and support staff members of both PBKS and DC, along with match officials, commentators, broadcast crew members and other key IPL-related personnel were evacuated from Dharamshala by a bus taking them to Jalandhar on Friday morning, where a special train organised by the tournament is now taking them to New Delhi.

The BCCI further said the decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council, comprising Saikia and IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal, after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans.

“While the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders. At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces and the people of our country.”

“The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation, as they lead a resolute response to the recent terrorist attack and the unwarranted aggression by Pakistan's armed forces.”

“While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the Nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country. The BCCI remains firmly committed to support all efforts that safeguard India and will always align its decisions in the best interest of the nation,” elaborated Saikia.

(With IANS inputs)