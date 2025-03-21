There's a buzz of excitement in the camp at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the franchise begins its bid for a maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) crown. RCB, who are one of the three teams from the inaugural season yet to win the IPL, have a new captain in Rajat Patidar for IPL 2025, taking over the reigns from Faf du Plessis who was let go by the franchise after two top-four finishes in the last three seasons. RCB will kick-off their campaign on the opening day against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22.

Ahead of the 2025 season of IPL, let's do a SWOT analysis of Rajat Patidar-led Royal Chellengers Bengaluru:

Strengths: RCB's batting has always been its strength. Same is the case this year with the everpresent Virat Kohli, who is likely to open the batting with former KKR wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt and captain Patidar present in the top order.

In the middle order, RCB has a great pool of pinch hitters like Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd and youngster Jacob Bethell. Devdutt Padikkal is also back at RCB and provides much-needed balance to the team.

Weaknesses: Bowling has been RCB's perennial problem. While RCB's pace attack is better as compared to last season, especially with veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood in the mix, the absence of a proven leg-spinner reduces their overall strength.

Opportunities: Having taken over the captaincy reigns, Patidar is one solid season away from leaving his mark in the tournament. Patidar has the opportunity to achieve something which has never happened before; first captain to lift the IPL with RCB.

In addition, pacer Yash Dayal is another player ready to tick all the boxes this season. After a slow start to his RCB career, Dayal was instrumental last year in the team reaching the playoffs despite losing the first seven games.

Threats: Patidar's appointment as captain could be a miss or hit. While he is inexperienced for this stage, he has led his state team to the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Moreover, RCB has a quality first XI, but not many options when it comes to the bench strength.

RCB's Strongest XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (wk), Rajat Patidar (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Swapnil Singh