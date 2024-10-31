IPL 2025 Retentions Announcement, Live Streaming: The announcement for the retained players by the franchises will be disclosed on Thursday. With a lot of big names set to be retained and several youngsters to backed, there could be some names that could bid goodbyes to their respective franchises. Each team can retain six players, out of which maximum of five can be capped and two uncapped. This can be either via retention or by using the Right to Match (RTM) option. The auction purse for the franchises has been set at Rs 120 Crore for IPL 2025. The total salary cap will now consist of auction purse, incremental performance pay and match fees.

The IPL's governing body has set minimum deductions from the purse for each player retained, with Rs 18 crores for the first player, Rs 14 crores for the second, Rs 11 crores for the third, Rs 18 crores for the fourth, Rs 14 crores for the fifth and Rs 4 crores for an uncapped player. Franchises are free to give their players more or les of these amounts to the players retained by them.

When will the IPL 2025 Retentions Announcement start?

The IPL 2025 Retentions Announcement will start on Thursday, October 31.

What time will the IPL 2025 Retentions Announcement start?

The IPL 2025 Retentions Announcement will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IPL 2025 Retentions Announcement?

Advertisement

The IPL 2025 Retentions Announcement will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the IPL 2025 Retentions Announcement?

The IPL 2025 Retentions Announcement will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

Advertisement

(With ANI Inputs)