India-born USA fast bowler Saurabh Netravalkar burst onto the scene at the T20 World Cup 2024 after heroics against India and Pakistan. Against Pakistan, Netravalkar took USA to victory with a stunning Super Over bowling performance, and then dismissed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the game against India. However, Netravalkar did not get a bid during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, going unsold. Speaking after the auction, Netravalkar admitted that he did hope he would get picked by a team for IPL 2025.

"Firstly, grateful for getting shortlisted in the final auction list. Yes, the child in me had hopes for sure (of getting picked)," Netravalkar said, in an interview to TimesofIndia.com.

"But, it was a high-quality player pool with so many top players also failing to make the cut, so I completely understand," reasoned the left-arm pacer.

Now 33, Netravalkar spent the early years of his career representing India in U19 cricket (including at the 2010 U19 Cricket World Cup) and Mumbai in domestic cricket. However, he later moved to the United States, where he works at software brand Oracle.

Since moving to the United States, Netravalkar has played 56 ODIs and 36 T20Is for USA. Netravalkar picked up six wickets in six games at an economy of only 6.63 in the T20 World Cup 2024, as USA made it to the Super 8 stage in their maiden appearance.

His good performances led him to harbour hope of getting selected in the IPL 2025 auction. But he did not find a bidder at a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Advertisement

Netravalkar also vowed to better his performances, so that he can get picked in the IPL 2026 auction.

"Personally, I'll keep working harder and trying to get better and come back stronger hopefully next year," Netravalkar also said.