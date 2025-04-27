Story ProgressBack to home
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Big Feat As RCB Eye Revenge Against DC
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Both RCB and DC are having a phenomenal run in the ongoing season.
DC vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025, Live Score: Delhi Capitals are all set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 match on Sunday at the Arun Jaitely Stadium. Both RCB and DC are having a phenomenal run in the ongoing season. After eight games, DC have fetched 12 points while RCB also got similar points after nine points. Both the teams will now be playing for the top spot on the points table and also to take a step closer towards the playoffs. Apart from this, it will be a high-voltage battle between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates from DC vs RCB, IPL 2025 match -
- 18:04 (IST)DC vs RCB Live: Return of Faf likely!DC Likely XI: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Michell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh KumarImpact Sub: Dushmantha ChameeraRCB Likely XO: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shephard, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal,Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma
- 17:58 (IST)IPL 2025 Live: RCB eye revenge!KL Rahul guided DC home with a statement performance at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the reverse fixture. RCB are unbeaten on the road this season and will eager to continue that and get revenge. A win for either side will take them to the spot and one step closer to the playoffs.
