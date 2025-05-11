The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has zeroed down on a date for the restart of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, sources close to the board told NDTV. The tournament was suspended for a week amid tensions at the border between India and Pakistan. However, with India and Pakistan agreeing over a ceasefire, the tournament is expected to resume, most likely by Saturday. According to NDTV sources, the IPL governing council is planning to extend its window till May 30 when the tournament resumes after the suspension.

The BCCI will share the revised schedule to the franchise by Sunday night (May 11), with the remaining matches likely to be played across three venues --- Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

The BCCI was forced to suspend the IPL on Friday, with 16 matches remaining, as the India-Pakistan border conflict threatened to grow into a full-blown war following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor.

A total of 12 League stage matches and four play-off stage matches are yet to be played in the tournament. Most of the foreign recruits, who compete in the League for different teams, have already left the country.

The BCCI will also have to take a call on the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and DC was called off after just 10.1 overs of play in the first innings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, due to air and drone strikes from Pakistan causing blackouts in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, all of which were near the hill station.

As soon as the game was called off and spectators were made to vacate the stadium in a calm manner, players and support staff members of both teams, as well as other personnel working around the game in Dharamshala, headed back to their respective hotels safely under tight security.

(With Agency Inputs)