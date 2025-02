CSK Schedule IPL 2025: Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be hoping to improve on their fifth-place finish in 2024, under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad. The men in yellow retained him, alongside Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana and legendary skipper MS Dhoni. CSK narrowly missed out on the playoffs in IPL 2024, and will be hoping to stake a major claim for the title in IPL 2025, having purchased the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad in the mega auction, as well as buying back Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra.

Here is Chennai Super Kings' full IPL 2025 schedule:

March 23 (Sunday) - vs Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

March 28 (Friday) - vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

March 30 (Sunday) - vs Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati

April 5 (Saturday) - vs Delhi Capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

April 8 (Tuesday) - vs Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

April 11 (Friday) - vs Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Advertisement

April 14 (Monday) - vs Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

April 20 (Sunday) - vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

April 25 (Friday) - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

April 30 (Wednesday) - vs Punjab Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Advertisement

May 3 (Saturday) - vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

May 7 (Wednesday) - vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

May 12 (Monday) - vs Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

May 18 (Sunday) - vs Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad