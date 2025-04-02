Gujarat Titans fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has said he is learning from the experience of team's head coach Ashish Nehra and they have conversations on decisions to be made on the field, handling pressure and preparation for the games. "Having played for so long and been so successful, I think it's really important for me to pick his brain, the conversations have been on similar lines about the decisions that you make as a bowler, the preparation that you would go into games with." Prasidh Krishna said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"Handling the situation, handling pressure, what would you do when you're coming up against a challenge. So those are the kinds of things that he's been talking to me about, and it is great. You learn different things from different people and this is what I get to learn from Ashish Nehra," he added.

Prasidh said IPL offers a lot of opportunities to enhance skills.

"That's one lovely thing about the IPL. We have a lot of great bowlers in the team. We have a lot of youngsters that have a lot of potential. So, every time we get into the net session, there's so much for us to watch and learn from each other," he said.

"And when you're together, you build a relationship where you go and speak to people, find out how they approach the game, what they are thinking, what differently do they do compared to everybody that we play along with. So it is great to be rubbing shoulders with such experienced guys and also the new guys that are coming on," he added.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat.

