Former Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) powerhitter Mahipal Lomror sent a big message to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, as he slammed a stunning triple hundred for Rajasthan against Uttarakhand in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season. Coming in to bat at No. 3, Lomror hit 300 in just 360 balls, with 25 fours and 13 sixes. This is the 24-year-old's highest individual score in first-class cricket, eclipsing his previous best of 133 by a huge margin.

Lomror stitched partnerships of more than 100 runs with both Kartik Sharma (113) and wicket-keeper batter Bharat Sharma (54), as Rajasthan piled up a mammoth 660 in the first innings.

Prior to this match, Lomror had seven centuries and 16 fifties in first-class cricket, as well as over 3,000 runs. This was the first time Lomror hit a double hundred, and he went one step further and completed a first triple century too.

Despite his talent, Lomror has never managed to have a truly outstanding IPL season, failing to score 200 runs in any of his seven IPL seasons to date. 2024 was a decent year for the left-hander, as he put up 125 runs at a healthy strike rate of 183.

However, RCB did not retain him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, and he will go under the hammer on November 24 and 25.

Mohammed Shami back among the wickets

Elsewhere in the Ranji Trophy, Mohammed Shami dismantled the Madhya Pradesh batting lineup in his first match back from injury for Bengal. After going wicketless on Day 1, Shami picked up four wickets in nine overs on Day 2, sending a signal that he may still yet be a good option for India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad.

Advertisement

Shami may also sent a good message to teams looking for Indian pacers in the IPL 2025 mega auction.