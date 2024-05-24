SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sanju Samson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Close To Big Feats As RR Face SRH
SRH vs RR LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be squaring off against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2024 on Friday in Chennai.
SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2, Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be squaring off against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2024 on Friday in Chennai. The Pat Cummins-led side, who had a brilliant outing in the league stage, was brutally thrashed by Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 1. However, SRH still have another chance of making it to the final, unlike Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who were knocked out of the tournament by Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator. Sanju Samson and Co. regained their momentum with the win against RCB and will now look to repeat their heroics against SRH. RR's Sanju Samson needs is 91 runs away from 4500 runs in IPL, while SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs one wicket to complete 300 T20 scalps. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2024 Playoffs Schedule)
Here are the Live Updates of SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match -
- 16:48 (IST)SRH vs RR LIVE: Bhuvi, Samson close to big featsBhuvneshwar Kumar is one wicket away from the milestone of 300 T20 wickets. If he manages to do so, he will become only the third Indian after Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin to achive the feat. On the other hand, Sanju Samson needs 91 runs to reach the milestone of 4500 IPL runs.
- 16:42 (IST)Welcome guys!IPL's best power-hitters Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma will face a very different challenge in wily spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in a high-octane second Qualifier in Chennai on Friday.