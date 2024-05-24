SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2, Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be squaring off against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2024 on Friday in Chennai. The Pat Cummins-led side, who had a brilliant outing in the league stage, was brutally thrashed by Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 1. However, SRH still have another chance of making it to the final, unlike Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who were knocked out of the tournament by Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator. Sanju Samson and Co. regained their momentum with the win against RCB and will now look to repeat their heroics against SRH. RR's Sanju Samson needs is 91 runs away from 4500 runs in IPL, while SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs one wicket to complete 300 T20 scalps. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2024 Playoffs Schedule)

Here are the Live Updates of SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match -