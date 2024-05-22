RR vs RCB Live Score Updates, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Massive Record As RCB Take On RR
RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator, Live Updates: RR have lost four out of their last five matches while RCB are on a six-match winning streak.
RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator, Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator match of IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad on Thursday. RR, who have faced four consecutive defeats before a washout, will aim to come back on track in order to keep their title hopes alive. On the other hand, RCB are high on confidence as they have registered six victories on trot. The winner of this contest will be going up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. Virat Kohli is on the verge of becoming the first-ever batter to reach the milestone of 8000 runs. He is only 29 runs away from the mark. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2024 Playoff Schedule)
Here are the Live Updates of RR vs RCB IPL 2024, Eliminator match -
- 16:42 (IST)IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: RR's poor formThe Royals, at one stage, had looked set for a top-place finish in the league stage before a string of four defeats and a washout in the last game against KKR resulted in Sanju Samson's side finishing third behind Sunrisers Hyderabad.
- 16:27 (IST)LIVE Score: Squads -Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Abid Mushtaq, Avesh Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian.Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan.
- 16:11 (IST)IPL LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli eyes huge recordVirat Kohli is only 29 runs away from becoming the first-ever batter in IPL history to reach the milestone of 8000 runs. He has played 251 matches so far and scored 7971 runs at an average of 38.69 and a strike rate of 131.95. Kohli has scored 8 centuries and 55 half-centuries in IPL.
- 16:05 (IST)Welcome guys!Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will face a stern test of character as they look to arrest a shocking slide in a do-or-die IPL Eliminator against an in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
