The stage is set for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs with all four spots now confirmed. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were the first team to qualify for the playoffs, followed by the early pace-setters Rajasthan Royals, who are going through a bit of slump. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) also booked their spot in the playoffs earlier this week after being one point for their washed out game against the Gujarat Titans. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dramatically clinch the fourth and final spot on Saturday, putting defending champions Chennai Super Kings out of contention.

IPL 2024 Playoffs Full Schedule

Qualifier 1: The first match of the playoffs will be held between two-time champions KKR and 2016 winners SRH.

Date: May 21 | Time: 7:30 PM IST | Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Eliminator: The teams finishing 3rd and 4th in the points table square off in the Eliminator. In this fixture, RCB will face off against one-time champions RR who are led by Sanju Samson.

Date: May 22 | Time: 7:30 PM IST | Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Qualifier 2: The team that loses the Qualifier 1 gets another chance to qualify for the final through Qualifier 2. One of KKR and SRH will face the winners of the Eliminator (RCB or RR) in the Qualifier 2. The winner of this match will face the winner of Qualifier 1 in the final.

Date: May 24 | Time: 7:30 PM IST | Venue: Chepauk, Chennai

IPL 2024 Final: The title decider will be held between the winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2. Among the four teams that have qualified for the playoffs, only RCB haven't gone on to win the title yet. They would be hoping to do so in what could be their fourth IPL final.

Date: May 26 | Time: 7:30 PM IST | Venue: Chepauk, Chennai