Harshal Patel, who was released by RCB ahead of the auction, remains a sought after player as Punjab Kings acquire his services for Rs 11.75 crore at the IPL Players Auction 2024. PBKS also swooped England all-rounder Chris Woakes for Rs 4.2 crore.

Full list of players bought by PBKS:

1. Harshal Patel (Rs 11.75 crore)

2. Chris Woakes (Rs 4.2 crore)

Players released: Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Baltej Dhanda, Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Players retained:Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa.