The RCB vs RR IPL 2024 was one closely fought contest. Defending a total of 172, Royal Challengers Bengaluru fought hard but ultimately fell short. They were on a six-match winning streak but all that meant nothing as Sanju Samson-led RR turned up the heat when it needed the most. Rajasthan Royals, winner of the 2008 IPL, had some poor outings in the last couple of weeks losing four matches on the trot. But the side showed character and won against a resurgent RCB.

After RR bowlers restricted RCB to 172, their batters gave them a steady start. After the first wicket fell, the stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (45) and Sanju Samson (17) when there was an interesting incident on the second ball of the ninth over by Karn Sharma.

Jaiswal and Samson took a single. The latter wanted a second but was sent back. Samson was casual while coming back and even stared back at Jaiswal before even grounding his bat. The ball was in Karn Sharma's hand and had he been more alert, Samson would have been easily run out.

Seeing that Sunil Gavaskar had an interesting advice. "This is not the time to have a go at your teammate. A run will not make a difference but a run out will," Sunil Gavaskar said on air.

Talking about the match, Rajasthan Royals ended Royal Challengers Bengaluru's eventful campaign in the Indian Premier League with a four-wicket win in the Eliminator here on Wednesday.

Sent into bat, Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 172/8. In reply, Rajasthan Royals chased down the target of 173 with six balls to spare.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a 30-ball 45, while Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with quick-fire 36 and 26 respectively.

Earlier, Rajat Patidar top-scored for RCB with 34 off 22 balls.

In-form opener Virat Kohli made 33 off 24 balls before falling to wily leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, while Mahipal Lomror scored a brisk 17-ball 32.

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled beautifully to finish with excellent figures of 2/19 in four overs while taking the wickets of Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell off successive balls. Avesh Khan took 3/44 in his four overs.

With PTI inputs