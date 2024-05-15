KL Rahul took a stunning catch to dismiss Shai Hope during the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. During the 9th over of the DC innings, Hope slammed a delivery from Ravi Bishnoi straight to Rahul at cover but the LSG captain was taken by surprise. He spilled the catch for a moment before pulling off a dive and complete it before the ball hit the ground. The catch left the commentators and fans stunned as the stadium erupted and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was pictured giving Rahul a standing ovation following the impressive catch.

Coming to the match, Ishant Sharma took three wickets after brilliant half-centuries from Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel as DC registered a crucial 19-run victory over LSG.

"I feel the wicket remained the same throughout the 40 overs. When we got JFM out in the first over we should have capitalized, but they - Hope and Porel - showed a lot of intent. We did well at the back end and 200 was a par total, we should have chased it down. This has been a problem right through the season - we keep losing a lot of wickets in the powerplay, we never get a solid start to get the likes of Stoinis and Pooran in, that is the big reason why we are in this position." Rahul said after the match.

DC captain Rishabh Pant also opened up about his team's chances of reaching the IPL playoffs.

"Definitely Pooran was giving us a hard time. We had certain plans. The total was good enough. We kept on bowling good balls. I would say the start of the season was with a lot of hopes. Some injuries. We are still in contention even after the last game. We had a better chance of qualifying if I would have had a chance to play in the last game. Personally, it was fantastic to come back. Was heartening to see the support from entire India. Was a long time to wait after one-and-a-half years. I want to be on the field all the time. Don't want to miss any action," he said at the post-match presentation.