The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises announced their retention lists on Sunday ahead of the mini-auction on December 19. A total of 174 players were retained by the teams while 81 players were released. While Kolkata Knight Riders released the most number of players, it was Royal Challengers Bangalore who added the most money to their auction purse after releasing three massive signings - Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel. Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, here's a look at the remaining purses for all the IPL franchises after retaining their core players -

Royal Challengers Bangalore - INR 40.75 CR

Sunrisers Hyderabad - INR 34 CR

Kolkata Knight Riders - 32.7 CR

Chennai Super Kings - INR 31.4 CR

Punjab Kings - INR 29.1 CR

Delhi Capitals - INR 28.95 CR

Mumbai Indians - INR 15.25 CR

Rajasthan Royals - INR 14.5 CR

Lucknow Super Giants - INR 13.9 CR

Gujarat Titans - INR 13.85 CR

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya is set for a return to the Mumbai Indians franchise for the next IPL, with a one-way all-cash trade deal nearing completion.

The India cricketer's name, though, figured in the list of retained players announced by his existing franchise Gujarat Titans on Sunday, the last day of the player release and retention.

The trading window, however, will be open until December 12 while the mini auction will be held on December 19 in Dubai.

Pandya began his Indian Premier League career with MI in 2015 and was a part of the side until 2021. He won four titles with the Mumbai Indians.

Following the inclusion of Gujarat Titans into the competition in 2022, he was picked up by the Ahmedabad-based franchise and was also made the captain of the side.

He led GT to title success in their debut season and helped them finish as the runners-up in IPL 2023.

