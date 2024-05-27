The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 concluded on an extraordinary note, with the Kolkata Knight Riders clinching their 3rd title while the Sunrisers Hyderabad could only settle for the runners-up medal. With the win, KKR also bagged a whopping prize money of INR 20 crore, while SRH were give Rs 12.5 crore. The total prize money IPL had reserved for the occasion was INR 46.5 crore, which wasn't only distributed among the winners and the runners-up.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who finished 3rd and 4th in the points table respectively, also took home a fair amount of prize money. Sanju Samson's side were given Rs 7 crore for finishing third while Faf du Plessis' team got INR 6.5 crore.

RCB's talisman Virat Kohli won the Orange Cap while the Purple Cap went to Punjab Kings pacer Harshal Patel. Both fetched a prize money of Rs 10 lakh each for their accomplishments this season.

Kohli scored 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75, with a century and five fifties. His best score was 113* and his strike rate stood at 154.69, the highest it has ever been for Kohli in a single IPL season.

The crafty pacer concluded the tournament with 24 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 9.73 and an average of 19.87.

Sunrisers' Nitish Kumar Reddy was named the Emerging Player of the Season for his all-round show while KKR veteran Suil Narine got the Most Valuable Player of the Year award.

Full List Of Prize Winners In IPL 2024:

Orange Cap: Virat Kohli - 741 runs (Rs 10 lakh)

Purple Cap: Harshal Patel - 24 wickets (Rs 10 lakh)

Most Valuable Player of the season: Sunil Narine (Rs 12 lakh)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of The Season: Sunil Narine

Most 4s: Travis Head (64)

Most 6s: Abhishek Sharma (42)

Striker of the season: Jake Fraser-McGurk (234.04)

Emerging Player of the season: Nitish Kumar Reddy (Rs 20 lakh)

Catch Of The Season: Ramandeep Singh

Fair Play Award: SRH

Pitch and ground award: Hyderabad Cricket Association

Runners-up award: SRH

Winners: KKR