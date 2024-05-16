The race to the playoffs of IPL 2024 is now picking pace. While Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have already sealed the berth for themselves, a total of five teams are still in race for the remaining two spots. Chennai Super Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants are the teams fighting for the top-4 finish. Among the remaining crucial games will be the RCB vs CSK match in Bengaluru on May 18.

While the winner of the game will get closer to IPL 2024 playoffs, the losing side will be eliminated from the tournament. Former India stars Irfan Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Mohammad Kaif and ex-Australia players Matthew Hayden and Tom Moody told Star Sports as quoted by Hindustan Times that it will be CSK and not RCB, who will make it to the playoffs.

"Kolkata, Rajasthan, Hyderabad and... Chennai Super Kings are my picks. Because I feel CSK will find some or the other way to make the Playoffs. They are a legacy team," said Irfan Pathan.

Meanwhile, former CSK star Ambati Rayudu said, "My top four predictions for now will be KKR at the top, followed by Chennai Super Kings at second. RR and SRH the other two."

Mohammad Kaif, who also holds the experience of playing 29 IPL matches, said, "At the top for me would be KKR. At No. 2 would be (Rajasthan) Royals. At third would be (Sunrisers) Hyderabad and at the 4th position I would bank on CSK because they know how to perform in the big matches."

"My top four, in no particular order, are... well, one has actually qualified. KKR are certainly there. I'm going to go with Rajasthan Royals. They have to beat this poor slump that they find themselves in (losing three matches in a row). Then I'll pick Sunrisers Hyderabad since they have their matches back home and then CSK to win that derby against RCB on May 18," said former CSK player Matthew Hayden.

"My top four in the Playoffs would be KKR at first place, Rajasthan Royals in the second position, Sunrisers Hyderabad at third and just falling into that fourth position, Chennai Super Kings," said ex-SRH coach Tom Moody.