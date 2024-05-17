Rajasthan Royals have played 12 matches and are ranked second on the points table with 16 points, while Punjab Kings have also played 12 matches but are ranked 10th on the table with eight points. In their last match in the series, Rajasthan Royals lost by five wickets against Chennai Super Kings. The top fantasy player for Rajasthan Royals was Riyan Parag who scored 72 fantasy points. Punjab Kings faced a 60-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last match in the series. The top fantasy player for Punjab Kings was Rilee Rossouw who scored 102 fantasy points.

RR vs PBKS, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. It will not allow a lot of assistance to the bowlers and wicket-taking will not be easy. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 15 matches is 152 runs.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 29 degree C with 53% humidity. Winds at a speed of 1.6 m/s are expected.

RR vs PBKS, Head-to-Head

In the 27 matches played between these two teams, the bowlers of both teams have earned the most fantasy points for their respective teams so far.

In their previous encounter, Shimron Hetmyer was the Man of the Match while Keshav Maharaj scored the highest fantasy points for Rajasthan Royals with 67 points. Kagiso Rabada topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Punjab Kings with 76 points.

RR vs PBKS, Fantasy XI Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has an average of 60 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.3 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In 12 matches, he has scored 486 runs at an average of 60.8 per match.

Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 59 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.7. He bowls right-arm medium and in 12 matches, he has taken 20 wickets at an average of 20.

Samuel Curran

Sam Curran is an all-rounder with an average of 55 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.4 and can be a good safe pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He is a left-handed batter. In 11 matches, he has scored 207 runs averaging 20.7 per match. He is also a handy bowler, bowling left-arm medium-fast and in recent matches, he has taken 14 wickets at an average of 28 per match.

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag has an average of 54 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 10 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In 11 matches, he has scored 483 runs at an average of 60.4.

Joseph Buttler

Jos Buttler is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 52 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 10. He is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In 11 matches, Buttler has scored 359 runs averaging 39.9 per match.

Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh is a batter with an average of 52 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In 12 matches, he has scored 352 runs at an average of 58.7.

Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma is a bowler with an average of 49 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.6 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He bowls right-arm medium and in seven matches, he has taken 10 wickets at an average of 21.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 38 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. He bowls left-arm medium-fast and in 12 matches, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 27.3.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is a bowler with an average of 36 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of eight and can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. Chahal bowls leg-break googly and in 12 matches, he has taken 15 wickets at an average of 29.2.

RR vs PBKS, Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keepers: Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson

Batters: Shashank Singh, Riyan Parag and Yashashvi Jaiswal

All-Rounders: Sam Curran and Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-Captain: Shashank Singh