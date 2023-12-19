IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Teams Can Spend Over Rs 262 Crore With 77 Slots To Be Filled
IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: The teams can spend a total of Rs 262.95 crore in the Indian premier League 2024 Auction. Catch all live updates of IPL 2024 Auction here
IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is here! The 10 franchises are eager to splash the cash in order to reinforce their squads ahead of the IPL 2024. The Indian Premier League 2024 auction will have several big names like Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Shardul Thakur among others. The teams can spend a combined purse of Rs 262.95 crore. Going into the IPL 2024 auction, Gujarat Titans (GT) has the highest purse remaining - Rs 38.15 crore. The other teams and their remaining purse are: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 34 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 32.7 crore), Chennai Super Kings (Rs 31.4 crore), Punjab Kings (Rs 29.1 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 28.95 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 23.25 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 17.75 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 14.5 crore), and Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 13.15 crore).
Here are the LIVE updates of the IPL 2024 auction straight from Dubai:
- 10:13 (IST)IPL Auction LIVE: Mallika Sagar To Be AuctioneerMallika Sagar will be the first female auctioneer at the IPL 2024 auction. Here's Richard Madley, a former IPL auctioneer himself, wishing her well.
Good luck Mallika Sagar as you prepare for the #IPL2024Auction .— Richard Madley (@iplauctioneer) December 18, 2023
It is the ultimate honour to be invited to conduct the world’s highest profile auction and I wish you well.
I will always treasure the memories #IPLAuction #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/6IKznkKlXD
- 09:50 (IST)IPL Auction Live: A couple of additions!Maharashtra batter and current India U19 cricketer, Kaushal Tambe and Rajasthan's fast-bowling all-rounder, Sahil Dhiwan have been added to the list after three players withdrew
- 09:48 (IST)IPL Auction Live: Last minute changes to the list!Young England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who has a base price of Rs 50 lakh, has withdrawn from the auction. Bangladesh pacers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam too will not be part of the auction process
- 09:40 (IST)IPL Auction Live: GG Is Here!Gautam Gambhir has also linked up with the KKR management ahead of the auction in Dubai. Expect some fireworks
Our think tank at work!pic.twitter.com/21aQzTOwq8— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 18, 2023
- 09:37 (IST)IPL Auction Live: Rishabh Pant is here!Rishabh Pant will become the first active player to be part of the auction process. The DC skipper had a lot to say ahead of the event!
HERE. WE. GO— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 18, 2023
Smile is , Audacity is , Look who's #YehHaiNayiDilli #RishabhPant #IPLAuction | @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/xVLqvlXI8G
- 09:26 (IST)IPL Auction Live: Most exciting time of the year!A total of 333 players from 13 countries will go under the hammer at the IPL auction. Franchise can spend over Rs 262 crore with 77 slots to be filled.
- 09:25 (IST)IPL Auction 2024 Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL Auction 2024. Who will be the costliest buy? Who all will remain unsold? a lot of questions will be answered in a few hours time.