The Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions have consistently been a platform where cricketing talent has found its utmost value. Over the years, several Indian players have commanded staggering bids. While some justified their hefty price tags, some failed to live up to the billing in the cash-rich league. Let's delve into the elite list of the five costliest Indian signings at the IPL auctions before the IPL auction 2024 gets underway in Dubai.

1. Yuvraj Singh - The enigmatic all-rounder

Year: 2015 | Team: Delhi Daredevils | Price: Rs 16 crore

The charismatic Yuvraj Singh, renowned for his knack of crafting match-winning innings on the international stage for India, made history in the IPL by becoming the most expensive Indian player during the IPL 2015 auction.

Yuvraj Singh secured a staggering bid of Rs 16 crore from the Delhi Daredevils in 2015. His dynamic batting style, coupled with his ability to deliver impactful performances and contribute with handy off-spinners, significantly raised his value in the league. Unfortunately, despite the high expectations linked to his fat paycheck, Yuvraj Singh couldn't meet the anticipated standards and was released after just one season. Intriguingly, in the 2014 IPL auction, Yuvraj had commanded a bid of Rs 14 crore from the Royal Challengers Bangalore but was released following a subpar season.

2. Ishan Kishan - The young powerhouse

Year: 2022 | Team: Mumbai Indians | Price: Rs 15.25 crore

Ishan Kishan, the dynamic left-handed batter, notably delivered numerous match-winning performances for Mumbai Indians through his aggressive yet calculated approach since 2018.

Despite not being retained in 2022, MI reacquired him for a record price. Kishan's ability to control innings or swiftly change gears, complemented by his adept wicket-keeping skills, secured a notable bid of Rs 15.25 crore from Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 auction. However, with 321 runs across 11 games, averaging 32.10 and a strike rate of 117.15, Ishan Kishan fell short in justifying the high bidding that season.

3. Gautam Gambhir - The seasoned campaigner

Year: 2011 | Team: Kolkata Knight Riders | Price: Rs 14.9 crore

Gautam Gambhir, a stalwart of Indian cricket, saw his value skyrocket during the IPL 2011 auction as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured his services for a monumental Rs 14.9 crore. His leadership skills, consistent batting performances and his ability to bring out the best in his players were instrumental in KKR becoming the IPL champions in 2012 and 2014. Gambhir validated the substantial investment made by the franchise, making the hefty price tag seem justified by the tangible impact he delivered on the team's success during his tenure.

4. Deepak Chahar - The Rising Fast Bowling Sensation

Year: 2022 | Team: Chennai Super Kings | Price: Rs 14 crore

In the IPL 2022 auction, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a substantial acquisition, securing Deepak Chahar for a noteworthy Rs 14 crore, primarily due to his impressive ability to swing the ball and take crucial wickets.

Chahar's remarkable bowling skills were pivotal in attracting a high bid from the CSK franchise, showcasing their belief in his potential to make a significant impact. However, following the auction, an unfortunate setback occurred as Chahar suffered a debilitating back injury, forcing him to miss the entire season. The setback highlighted the unpredictable nature of sports and the challenges teams face despite their calculated decisions in auctions to secure valuable players.

5. Dinesh Karthik - The wicketkeeper, finisher

Year: 2014 | Team: Delhi Daredevils | Price: Rs 12.50 crore

During the IPL 2014 auction, Dinesh Karthik, an adept wicketkeeper-batsman, garnered significant attention, ultimately securing a notable bid of Rs 12.50 crore from the Delhi Daredevils. His skill set behind the stumps and ability to contribute with the bat solidified his position as a prized acquisition.

While Yuvraj Singh, Ishan Kishan, Gautam Gambhir, Deepak Chahar and Dinesh Karthik remain the most expensive players in the Indian auctions, several retained players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma fetch a staggering amount from the franchises and are among the most expensive players in the IPL.